Устройство электронных модулей MINISEL, MINIUDC, MINI AC и MINI DC, применяемых в стиральных машинах ARDO

eva.chavanne@mail.ru

/

Please inform me if there is an English Version of the description. The Problem is as follows:we installed a new modul minisel 1600 into the washing machine, after which it worked about 3 times, the last one at 90°C. At the end of which I noticed a light smell of burning. when pushing the "on"button for the next wash, the green light went on and off, but the machine didn't start.We could exclude the on-off button as reason for the defect haVING excludED it from the starting process by direct connecting to the modul minisel.Ma husband is a technician and could measure the components of the module (Transistors etc.) but therefore he needs all their data like mA.I couldn'not find them in the text.Thanks and greetingsd from Vienna //www.radioradar.net/repair_electronic_technics/repair_home_appliances/minisel_miniudc_miniac_minidc_ardo.html?type=1&commentpage=20#comment